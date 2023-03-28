Officers were called yesterday morning to the car in the Havercroft area and quickly established the vehicle was linked to someone already in their custody.

Searching the car, they discovered a firearm and various drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.56am yesterday, police were called about suspicious circumstances involving a car in Havercroft, Ossett.

Police attended a suspicous incident in Ossett yesterday.

“Officers attended and established the vehicle was believed to linked to someone who was currently in custody.

“A search of the vehicle was carried out and a large quantity of drugs were recovered, along with what was believed to be a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The vehicle has been recovered for further tests."