News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

West Yorkshire Police recover firearm and drugs from car in Ossett

Police recovered a firearm and drugs after reports of a suspicious car in Ossett.

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called yesterday morning to the car in the Havercroft area and quickly established the vehicle was linked to someone already in their custody.

Searching the car, they discovered a firearm and various drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.56am yesterday, police were called about suspicious circumstances involving a car in Havercroft, Ossett.

Police attended a suspicous incident in Ossett yesterday.
Police attended a suspicous incident in Ossett yesterday.
Police attended a suspicous incident in Ossett yesterday.
Most Popular

“Officers attended and established the vehicle was believed to linked to someone who was currently in custody.

“A search of the vehicle was carried out and a large quantity of drugs were recovered, along with what was believed to be a firearm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The vehicle has been recovered for further tests."

Enquiries are continuing.

Read More
WAKEFIELD DISTRICT REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man sent ‘grossly offensive’ voicema...