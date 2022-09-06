West Yorkshire Police reopens ride along scheme for Wakefield residents

West Yorkshire Police is now accepting applications for its Ride Along scheme.

The scheme, which was temporarily suspended due to Coronavirus restrictions, aims to increase transparency and improve confidence in the use of stop and search powers, as well as providing an opportunity for members of our communities to observe a frontline officer on their daily patrol.

As part of the scheme, the force will explain how and why officers stop and search people, and participants may have the opportunity to directly observe a stop and search encounter.

West Yorkshire Police has reopened its ride along scheme

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who participate in the scheme are asked to provide feedback on their experience to help develop and improve the service.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and be a West Yorkshire resident.

Participants will also be required to undergo a vetting procedure beforehand.