The incident happened between December 7 and 8. West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime Unit believe that a suspect entered private land and killed a deer – without the consent of the landowner.

The unit shared an image of the deer’s body and urged anyone who has information to get in touch with police.

In a statement issued on Facebook, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Between the 7th and 8th December on Huntwick Lane, Wakefield unknown suspect have entered land and without the consent of the landowner have killed a deer.

West Yorkshire Police search for 'unknown suspect' after deer killed near Wakefield