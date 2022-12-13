West Yorkshire Police search for 'unknown suspect' after deer killed near Wakefield
Police are searching for an “unknown suspect” after a deer’s body was found near Wakefield.
The incident happened between December 7 and 8. West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime Unit believe that a suspect entered private land and killed a deer – without the consent of the landowner.
The unit shared an image of the deer’s body and urged anyone who has information to get in touch with police.
In a statement issued on Facebook, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Between the 7th and 8th December on Huntwick Lane, Wakefield unknown suspect have entered land and without the consent of the landowner have killed a deer.
“If you saw anything suspicious or have any information please call 101 and quote 13220674186.”