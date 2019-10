Officers from West Yorkshire Police have seized an axe from a male youth.

'West Yorkshire Police – Wakefield City and North West' said they had seized the weapon on Sunday (Oct 13).

Axe cc WYP

A post on Facebook read: "As well as the stolen vehicles recovered by the ORT in the other Wakefield areas, this axe was seized from a young lad in Horbury yesterday."

Stolen vehicles were also seized in other areas of Wakefield, police said.

Both have 'been dealt with accordingly'.