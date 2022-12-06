Organisations throughout West Yorkshire rallied together earlier this month to help recognise and support victims of stalking during the annual campaign 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Abuse, which takes place between November 25 and December 10.

Stalking is one of the most frequently experienced forms of abuse and can consist of any type of persistent and unwanted behaviour such as making malicious communication, damaging property and physical or sexual assault.

On December 1, Victim Support, a victim’s charity, showcased its new service to support the victims of stalking to over 70 participants from 18 agency partners.

West Yorkshire organisations came together to support Victim Support's new service.

The charity outlined how organisations can utilise the service to improve their journeys through the criminal justice system if they choose to report to the police.

The service, which launched in October, was funded by more than £450,000 from West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin.

The funding has provided a new Independent Stalking Advocacy Caseworker team who work with all victims of domestic stalking.

Since going live less than two months ago, the service has received more than 200 referrals from the police and other organisations.

Lesley McLean, area manager from Victim Support, said: “Over the past year the number of stalking victims referred to Victim Support has doubled, so this funding for a specialist stalking support service will allow us to help so many more people in desperate need of our support.

“We are delighted with the attendance at our information event and the positive feedback we have received from partners.”

Speaking at the event, Mayor Brabin said: “We know that stalking can end in murder. Getting help early can save lives so I would urge anyone who needs support to reach out.

“You will be believed and we are here for you.”

