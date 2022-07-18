WhatsApp scammers target parents pretending to be their children pleading for cash

Between February 2022 and June 2022, there have been a total of 1,235 reports made to Action Fraud linked to this scam, with total reported losses exceeding £1.5mn.

Criminals will usually begin the conversation with “Hello Mum” or “Hello Dad” and will say that they are texting from a new mobile number as their phone was lost or damaged.

They will then ask for money to purchase a new one, or claim that they need money urgently to pay a bill

The criminal will provide bank details for the payment to be made to, with some coming back with further demands for money.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Mullish, said: “If you receive a message like this from a friend or family member, don’t send any money until you’ve had a chance to call them and confirm their identity.

"Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.”

How to protect yourself:

Stop, think, call: If a family member or friend makes an unusual request on WhatsApp, always call the person to confirm their identity.

You can report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report’ and then follow the instructions.