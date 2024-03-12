Wife found guilty of murdering Wakefield husband after stabbing him through the heart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisa Ellwood maintains she remembers nothing of the bloody attack on Ryan Ellwood in the kitchen of their home in Wakefield after a night of heavy drinking. She plunged a kitchen knife into his chest damaging his rib, lung and piercing his aorta. Lisa Ellwood's teenage daughter recalled seeing Ryan laid on the floor with blood "spewing out".

Lisa was found unanimously guilty of murder by a jury today following a two-week trial at Leeds Crown Court. She was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced tomorrow. She faces a mandatory life sentence, with a minimum term to be decided during tomorrow's hearing.

The trial heard heard that the pair endured a volatile relationship that was marred by violence from both sides.

The couple had met in the early 2000s and were both fans of Everton FC. They became involved in a long-term relationship in 2018 with Lisa living in Ireland. She moved to Wakefield in December 2019 and they married a short time later. They had been drinking in the Blind Pig in Wakefield city centre on August 29 last year, but got into an argument that Lisa Ellwood said she could not recall. She later was seen on CCTV falling over near to her home as she arrived home alone after Ryan.

Ryan Ellwood was stabbed through the heart at his home on Greenwood Court, Agbrigg. His wife Lisa denied his murder. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

When she got home to Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, the argument resumed in the kitchen and she then picked up a kitchen knife and attacked him, inflicting a single fatal stab wound to his chest.

She rang 999 and and told the operator that she simply came home and found him injured. She even suggested that her 16-year-old daughter may have been responsible for his death.

Paramedics were unable to save Ryan and he was pronounced dead at 11.45pm that night.