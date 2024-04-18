Woman arrested at Pontefract house following 'disturbance'
A woman remains in police custody following what police call a ‘disturbance’ at a house in Pontefract last night.
Police were called to Monkhill Drive at 6.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) after reports of an incident at a house.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and found two people inside the address with injuries which required medical attention.
”One of the injured parties, a man, was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries.
"They are not thought to be life-threatening.
"A woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody while enquiries continue.”