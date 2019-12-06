Woman arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after hitting two people with car in Allerton Bywater

Police are appealing for witnesses after a a man and a woman were seriously injured in Allerton Bywater yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Thursday) police were called to the incident on Leeds Road, near to the junction with Carlton View, where two pedestrians, a 70-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, had been involved in a collision with a black Audi TT.

The incident happend on Leeds Road near to the junction with Carlton View.

Both were taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries and are continuing to receive treatment.

The driver of the Audi, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

She remains in custody.

The road reopened shortly after 7.30pm.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage of the Audi in the area in the time leading up to the collision.

They also want to trace a potential witness who was a cyclist towing a bike trailer.

That person or anyone else with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13190623953 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat