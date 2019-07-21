Woman banned from driving after being caught drunk at McDonald's drive-through

A woman who was found in a car at a McDonald's drive-through while almost two and a half times the drink drive limit has been banned from driving.

Staff at the fast food restaurant at Colorado Way, near Xcape at Castleford, called the police after being concerned about someone who had used the drive-through and "appeared to be acting in a way that suggested she was intoxicated".

When police arrived at the scene on June 21 of this year they found Sally Booth, 22, with her legs in the front of the car and her backside in the back as if she was climbing from the front to the back, Leeds Magistrate's Court was told on Friday.

Maggie Caverner, prosecuting, said there was already someone in the front and rear passenger seats of the car and Booth admitted that the car was hers and the keys were in her possession. She was arrested and taken to the police station but gave no comment in police interview.

Booth, of School Lane, South Milford near Selby, was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the drink drive limit. She had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliletres of breath, with the legal limit being 35.

The court heard she had drank three pints of lager.

She pleaded guilty to the offence and chose not to have representation at the hearing on Friday but said: "I am really, really sorry. It was just a bad judgement call."

Booth was banned from driving for six months and fined £307.