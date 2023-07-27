Woman dragged along the ground in attempted robbery in Pontefract
A woman was dragged along the ground when a robber attempted to snatch her bag in Pontefract.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery on Saturday, July 8 at around 7:50am.
The victim was walking along a footbridge over Jubilee Way when a man approached her and attempted to grab her bag.
The male is described as white, aged in his 20s with fair hair.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230379402.