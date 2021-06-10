Woman fleeced disabled neighbour of £3,000 to fund drug addiction after being trusted to look after her

Roxie Robinson took more than £3,000 from the vulnerable victim and left her with just 59p in her account.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim relied on the help and support of her neighbours due to her disability.

Jessica Randall, prosecuting, said the victim paid Robinson to help her on a daily basis and was trusted with her bank card and personal information.

Robinson took £3,000 from the victim.

Robinson contacted the victim's bank and pretended to be her in order to transfer cash out of her account.

The offending took place between January and March this year.

Ms Randall said the last fraudulent transaction took place on March 8 when she obtained £8, leaving the woman with just 59p in the account.

A total of £3,654 was taken and was used by Robinson to fund her drug addiction.

The offending came to light when the victim's son discovered the account was almost empty.

He confronted Robinson over the loss of the money and she contacted the police to report what she had done.

The 35-year-old admitted to officers that she had become friendly with her neighbour during the lockdown period and was paid up to £12 per hour to do jobs for her.

Robinson, of The Shutt, Horbury, Wakefield, said she used the money to fund her addiction to crack cocaine.

She pleaded guilty to fraud.

The victim provided a statement to the court describing how she was "disgusted" by Robinson's offending and now feels she can no longer trust anyone.

Charlotte Noddings, mitigating, said Robinson was sorry and ashamed of what she had done.

Ms Noddings said Robinson had contacted the police herself and had been open with officers when interviewed.

Robinson was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and do 210 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Neil Clark said: "The victim was your neighbour. Someone you knew as a friend. She was vulnerable.

"She trusted you, she relied upon you, sometimes she would pay you for help.