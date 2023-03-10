A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred between 11.30am and noon on Thursday, February 9, while the victim was walking in a field off Ledston Mill Lane, Ledston.

The man who was arrested was subsequently released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The conditions of his bail include not entering the area of Ledston village.

Ledston Mill Lane. Picture by Google

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing to trace a woman who was seen on a bench being approached by a male suspect minutes after the incident on February 9.

That woman, or anyone who was in the area and has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13230082600 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

