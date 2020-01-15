Woman injured in hit-and-run on Castleford bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Castleford.

It happened at around 10.25am on Station Road, at the junction with Jessop Street when a green Volkswagen Bora was collided with a pedestrian on a bridge.

The occupants of the vehicle made off from the collision on foot.

A 25-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information.

Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13200015977.