Woman launched attack on drinker in Wakefield pub over Facebook posts

A woman who was found guilty of punching another in a Wakefield beer garden over Facebook posts has been ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation.

Tina Armitage was found guilty following a trial after attacking the female outside Inns of Court on King Street.

The 46-year-old was seen on CCTV striking the woman three times as they sat on the benches in the early hours of May 27, leaving her with a black eye.

During the recent trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, it was heard how both had been out drinking, and although they were not together, they had ended up on the same table. It was claimed by the prosecutor, Nicki Frost, that they only knew each other only through Armitage’s son and that Armitage was upset by Facebook posts she had seen by the victim.

It was then claimed that after Armitage refused to clink glasses with the victim and after words were exchanged, Armitage got up and walked round the side of the table before hitting the victim who remained seated throughout the attack. During the trial Armitage had claimed she was acting in self defence and had been in fear that she herself was about to be hit.

But Miss Frost questioned this, saying the CCTV footage showed the victim had not moved in the 20-plus seconds before the attack.

Armitage, of Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, was found guilty by the magistrates.

Along with the compensation, she was also handed a community order.