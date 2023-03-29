Woman sexually assaulted on Wakefield train
Police have released a CCTV image following a sexual assault on board a train travelling to Wakefield.
The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday, March 15, on board the train travelling between Burton-Upon-Trent and Wakefield.
A man began harassing the victim before sexually assaulting her.
Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 373 of 15/03/2023.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.