The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday, March 15, on board the train travelling between Burton-Upon-Trent and Wakefield.

A man began harassing the victim before sexually assaulting her.

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 373 of 15/03/2023.