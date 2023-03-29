News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
14 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
5 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
6 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Woman sexually assaulted on Wakefield train

Police have released a CCTV image following a sexual assault on board a train travelling to Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:01 BST

The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday, March 15, on board the train travelling between Burton-Upon-Trent and Wakefield.

A man began harassing the victim before sexually assaulting her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
Most Popular

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 373 of 15/03/2023.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.