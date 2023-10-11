Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicola Dean punched and scratched him, threw his clothes out of the house and then in front of her terrified children, lunged at him with the knife, striking his abdomen.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 43-year-old, who has been held on remand since her arrest, had entered into a relationship with the man after they met online. They had lived in Fairfax Avenue in Featherstone since April of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor James Yearsley said it had been a “troubled relationship”, punctuated by arguments.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean attacked the man on Fairfax Avenue, Featherstone. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

On June 24, both had been drinking when they began quarrelling over cash. It began to escalate and she began throwing punches and scratching him. She then began hitting herself and shouting for help, prompting one of her three children to come downstairs.

Dean demanded the man leave, which he did, and she began throwing his clothes from the window. She then came out with a knife and threw it towards him.

She went back inside, grabbed another kitchen knife and launched at him, slashing him across the shoulder. She then went for his stomach and shouted at him to die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean was arrested from inside the house and later gave a no-comment interview, but confessed to stabbing the man, although initially claimed he was the one brandishing the knives.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff at the scene for a two-to-three inch laceration to his shoulder, and a three-to-four inch laceration to his stomach.

Dean admitted a charge of Section 20 wounding and making threats with a bladed article. She has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Christopher Dunn said she had entered early guilty pleas and said she had an “appalling childhood”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “She is a very troubled lady and is a very caring, helpful and considerate individual. It’s wholly out of character for her.”

The judge, Recorder Tony Hawks, gave her a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, alongside 30 rehabilitation days and a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.