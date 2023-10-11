News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Woman slashed partner's stomach with kitchen knife and shouted 'f****** die'

A woman slashed her partner in the stomach with a kitchen knife following an argument over money and shouted: “f****** die!”
By Nick Frame
Published 11th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nicola Dean punched and scratched him, threw his clothes out of the house and then in front of her terrified children, lunged at him with the knife, striking his abdomen.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 43-year-old, who has been held on remand since her arrest, had entered into a relationship with the man after they met online. They had lived in Fairfax Avenue in Featherstone since April of this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor James Yearsley said it had been a “troubled relationship”, punctuated by arguments.

Dean attacked the man on Fairfax Avenue, Featherstone. (pic by Google Maps / National World)Dean attacked the man on Fairfax Avenue, Featherstone. (pic by Google Maps / National World)
Dean attacked the man on Fairfax Avenue, Featherstone. (pic by Google Maps / National World)
Most Popular

On June 24, both had been drinking when they began quarrelling over cash. It began to escalate and she began throwing punches and scratching him. She then began hitting herself and shouting for help, prompting one of her three children to come downstairs.

Dean demanded the man leave, which he did, and she began throwing his clothes from the window. She then came out with a knife and threw it towards him.

She went back inside, grabbed another kitchen knife and launched at him, slashing him across the shoulder. She then went for his stomach and shouted at him to die.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dean was arrested from inside the house and later gave a no-comment interview, but confessed to stabbing the man, although initially claimed he was the one brandishing the knives.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff at the scene for a two-to-three inch laceration to his shoulder, and a three-to-four inch laceration to his stomach.

Dean admitted a charge of Section 20 wounding and making threats with a bladed article. She has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Christopher Dunn said she had entered early guilty pleas and said she had an “appalling childhood”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “She is a very troubled lady and is a very caring, helpful and considerate individual. It’s wholly out of character for her.”

The judge, Recorder Tony Hawks, gave her a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, alongside 30 rehabilitation days and a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.

He said: “I do not know what happened on that day, but a domestic row broke out which ended in you sticking a knife in him. I do not know what came over you.”