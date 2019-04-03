Yorkshire prisons and their most notorious inmates
Yorkshire has many prisons, including high-security Category A facilities housing some of the UK’s best-known killers, sex offenders and robbers.
Charles Bronson, Ian Huntley and Robert Maudsley are just some of the notorious criminals who have been locked up in the county’s jails.
1. HMP Askham Grange - Tracie Andrews
Tracie Andrews was a former inmate at Askham Grange prison, North Yorkshire. Andrews was found guilty of the murder of her fianc, Lee Raymond Dean Harvey on 1 December 1996. She served 14 years before being released from prison.
Donald Neilson, known as the Black Panther, was a robber, kidnapper and murderer, who killed three people during robberies of sub-post offices between 1971 and 1974. He was a former inmate at Full Sutton.