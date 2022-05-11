'You could have walked': Judge slams 80mph drink-driver who was just 400 yards from home

Police tried to signal Jack Slatter to slow down when he approached them in Altofts in the early hours of February 26, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Oliver Connor said the officers had been attending an unrelated incident when Slatter approached at speed.

As one officer stepped into the road to stop him, Slatter drove around the officer and accelerated away.

The officers then gave chase along Patience Lane, High Green Road and onto Church Road where he hit 80 mph.

He overtook another vehicle at 70 mph before turning into a cul-de-sac where he and his passenger fled from the vehicle.

Officers quickly apprehended him and took him to the police station, where he blew 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mr Connor said the 29-year-old made "full and frank" admissions during his police interview.

The court heard that Slatter, of Benson Lane, Normanton, lived less than a quarter of a mile from where he had got in his car.

He admitted charges of drink driving and dangerous driving.

The court was told that he has three previous convictions for seven offences.

Mitigating, Sarah Cunnane, said: "He made no attempt to minimise his behaviour and make no excuses for his actions.

"his remorse and regret has been apparent throughout these proceedings."

The judge, Recorder Christopher Rose said: "This was a serious offence. You could have so easily walked home.

"What followed was a significant pursuit through suburban and residential areas."