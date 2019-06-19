Youths 'kick a man in head' at Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford

A gang of three youths were seen "kicking a man in the head" outside a shopping centre.

The incident happened in the car park at Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford, and left the victim injured.

It is believed to have taken place in April, but has only now just been revealed in a Wakefield Council report.

Councillor Maureen Cummings said that the scene was captured by CCTV operators and that the youths then fled the area.

Two of them were later apprehended by the police.

Coun Cummings said: "CCTV staff were informed there was a fight in Carlton Lanes shopping centre and monitored the exits.

"Whilst they were monitoring a group of youths surrounded a car in the car park and could be seen attacking a male and kicking him in the head.

"The youths were well known to CCTV staff and have been involved in a number of incidents in the past.

"When police arrived, they fled into a nearby park but with the help of CCTV operators and (after) careful studying of recorded footage three suspects were identified.

"Two of the three were captured after they ran from the police.

"An ambulance was called as the male they had kicked had a head injury and the elderly female (in) the car was having chest pains."

Local Democracy Reporting Service