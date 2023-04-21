Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident in Wakefield
A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Wakefield city centre.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
West Yorkshire Police roads policing officers were called to Drury Lane last night (April 20) after the rider came off his bike.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance medics and supporting paramedics also attended the scene outside The Priory.
It is not believed any other vehicle was involved in a collision.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries described as ‘serious’.