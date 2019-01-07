'Daytime prowler' tried to force open window of a Wakefield property

A 'daytime prowler' tried to break into a Wakefield property in broad daylight.

Police said they were investigating reports that a man had been seen trying to force open the window of a property on Broadway, near Whinney Moor Avenue, Lupset.

The attempted burglary occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, January 5.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Please can residents be aware and look after those neighbours who are potentially vulnerable.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously, please ring us on 101 or if a crime is in progress on 999.”

Anyone with any information on the attempted burglary is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 13190007699.

Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.