Wakefield Council have asked everyone to ensure they are registered to vote as the deadline looms nearer.

A third of council seats will be up for election on Thursday, May 2. The deadline to register is Friday, April 12.

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or newpostal proxy vote is Monday, April 15, and new proxy vote applications must be filed by Wednesday, April 24.

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote for more information.