Deep-fried festive favourite is a real hit

A chippy is frying up a festive favourite, and customers are flocking to try the new menu item.

The Dishy Fish in Knottingley have been cooking up battered pigs in blankets - sausage wrapped in bacon - since Saturday and have already had to order in extra rashers due to demand.

Danny Adkin, who took over the Hill Top business in August, said: “Customers seem to want to try something new and have a little extra Christmas treat with their fish and chips.

“We’d like to fry more festive favourites so I’d love to hear what customers think.”