Kiera Murgatroyd, 24, organised a fundraising event for the RAF Benevolent Fund in her home town of Ossett, where she held a charity raffle with donations from local shops and larger companies, and arranged for a live band to play.

The event was hosted at Ossett Cricket Club with dozens attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and snacks were set up as well as a stall selling RAF Benevolent Fund merchandise, which all sold out.

RAF Medic, Kiera Murgatroyd.

The three raffle prizes included a fully paid golf day for four at Belfrey PGA course, in Sutton Coldfield; a £40 Amazon giftcard and a £50 Mews Hotel voucher.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.

Kiera decided to fundraise for the Fund as she felt it was a great way to help others.

A fundraising event was held in Ossett by RAF medic Kiera Murgatroyd who is from the town.

She said: “When I found out about the RAF Benevolent Fund, I just knew I could make a change and wanted to get involved. Not only to help raise money for those who have and currently serve our country, but to spread awareness for those who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holding this event has now spread awareness of the charity within my town, and has opened up further opportunity to fundraise again at the end of the month at a larger scale event for the community.”