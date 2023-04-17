News you can trust since 1852
Ossett medic raises over £1,000 for RAF Benevolent Fund

A medic from RAF Coningsby has raised over £1,250 for the armed service’s welfare charity with an event in Wakefield.

By Kara McKune
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Kiera Murgatroyd, 24, organised a fundraising event for the RAF Benevolent Fund in her home town of Ossett, where she held a charity raffle with donations from local shops and larger companies, and arranged for a live band to play.

The event was hosted at Ossett Cricket Club with dozens attending.

Food and snacks were set up as well as a stall selling RAF Benevolent Fund merchandise, which all sold out.

RAF Medic, Kiera Murgatroyd.RAF Medic, Kiera Murgatroyd.
The three raffle prizes included a fully paid golf day for four at Belfrey PGA course, in Sutton Coldfield; a £40 Amazon giftcard and a £50 Mews Hotel voucher.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.

This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.

Kiera decided to fundraise for the Fund as she felt it was a great way to help others.

A fundraising event was held in Ossett by RAF medic Kiera Murgatroyd who is from the town.A fundraising event was held in Ossett by RAF medic Kiera Murgatroyd who is from the town.
She said: “When I found out about the RAF Benevolent Fund, I just knew I could make a change and wanted to get involved. Not only to help raise money for those who have and currently serve our country, but to spread awareness for those who need it most.”

“Holding this event has now spread awareness of the charity within my town, and has opened up further opportunity to fundraise again at the end of the month at a larger scale event for the community.”

Kiera Murgatroyd's fundraising event for the RAF Benevolent Fund was held at Ossett Cricket Club.Kiera Murgatroyd's fundraising event for the RAF Benevolent Fund was held at Ossett Cricket Club.
