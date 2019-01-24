Delay in Wakefield council tax payments due to technical fault

People are being warned by Wakefield Council that council tax payments due out by direct debit this week won't be taken until Monday.

The council have said: "If you have a Council Tax Direct Debit payment due on January 25, please note that, due to technical problems, this payment will now be taken on Monday, January 28.

"Future Direct Debit payments are not affected. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

They are also warning of a scam claiming to be from Wakefield Council.

They have recieved reports from people who have been emailed by someone claiming to be from Wakefield Council stating they are due a council tax refund and asking for bank details.

They said: "Wakefield Council will not ask you for these details by email. Please do not reply to these emails."