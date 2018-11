Commuters travelling on the M62 in West Yorkshire are facing severe delays following a collision near Leeds today (Monday).

The crash, between 26 at Chain Bar and junction 27 at Gildersome is now causing delays of at least 30 minutes.

Bus company Arriva said at about 8.30am that its 254, 255, 268 and 268a services are being affected.

The delays are believed to stretch back to junction 23 at Huddersfield.