Five fire crews were needed to tackle a fire at a derelict mill in Wakefield this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to deal with the blaze that engulfed approximately half of Dudfleet Mill in Dudfleet Yard, Horbury shortly before 2pm.

Two large jets, one aerial appliance and a hose reel were used by crews from Ossett, Wakefield, Dewsbury, Normanton and Rothwell as they fought the fire at the single storey building.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.