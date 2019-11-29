Determined Wakefield dog owner will 'carry on looking' for Mylee one year after disappearance

A heartbroken dog owner has vowed to continue the search for her pup as she marks the one year anniversary of her disappearance.

Mylee, a white Shih-Poo puppy, disappeared while on a walk on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

She had been with her owners for five weeks and was just 15 weeks old when she escaped her lead and ran through a hedge, disappearing from sight.

But one year on, owner Lisa Toon has refused to give up the search, and has even left Mylee’s dog beds and toys in place in their Ryhill home.

Lisa said: “We’ve gone down every single avenue and tried to follow every single lead.

“She will obviously have changed, she’ll be a lot bigger and her colouring will have changed. But her markings on her back should still be there.

Mylee disappeared when she was just 15 weeks old, and has now been missing for over a year.

“It’s scary to think now that she has been away for a year and the upsetting thing is that she might not remember us.

“But at the end of the day she is mine and back home is where she belongs.”

There have been no confirmed sightings of Mylee since her disappearance, although one man reported helping a woman to catch a dog matching Mylee’s appearance.

But Lisa was not involved in the incident and has not been able to trace the woman.

Lisa Toon has vowed to keep searching for her missing pup as she marks the one year anniversary if her disappearance.

She thanked the thousands of people who had helped the search for Mylee, including more than 4,000 people who have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing her home.

Lisa’s post marking the anniversary of Mylee’s disappearance has been shared almost 1,000 times.

Lisa said: “Even now people message me with photos of dogs. She can’t be local I wouldn’t have thought or else she would have been seen.

“I’ll just carry on looking, keep going until hopefully one day we find her.”

Search #HelpFindMylee to find out more. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lisa Toon on 07790 546821.