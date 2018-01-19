Developer plans to build 450 homes on village’s protected land

A housing developer has told residents that it intends to submit plans for more than 450 new homes on council-protected land, which could almost double the size of their village.

Taylor Wimpey wants to build a mix of one to five-bedroom homes in Allerton Bywater on land north of Park Lane. The land had been safeguarded up to 2016, but Leeds City Council has since sought to extend that until 2028 as part of the Local Plan in favour of finding alternative sites for development.

Taylor Wimpey now intends to challenge that stance and will attempt to push through their plans. A statement from the company reads: “Over the last 12 months or so, the council has progressed its Local Plan to identify new sites for housing and in doing so has extended this safeguarded land allocation in favour of releasing green belt land for new housing.

“Taylor Wimpey disagrees with this approach and are to submit an application to develop homes here.

“It is not uncommon for safeguarded land to be granted planning permission by Leeds City Council and developed sooner than anticipated in order to meet the shortfall housing land supply required of the council.”

Residents have since taken to social media to voice their concerns, mainly over traffic and service issues.

One said: “Building houses only works if they make provision for those things, otherwise, they’re just pushing services to the max and everyone suffers. It doesn’t make any sense.”