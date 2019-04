Police ordered 19 youths to leave Pontefract town centre across last weekend after they put in a 48-hour dispersal order.

The temporary powers allows officers to order young people leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour.

It ran from 3pm Friday to 3pm Sunday and anyone under the age of 16 involved was escorted home and their parents notified.

One youth had his name passed on to social services and others referred to the police offender management unit.