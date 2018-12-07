District recognised as a top tourist destination by travel magazine

West Yorkshire’s growing reputation as a top tourist destination has been recognised once again as a leading travel magazine has named the region as one of the coolest places to visit worldwide.

National Geographic Traveller (UK) has named the county in its Cool List 2019, a profile of 19 “must-see destinations” including Hong Kong, Cambodia, Zimbabwe, Oslo and Antarctica.

It has been included largely thanks to the Yorkshire Sculpture International, a 100-day sculpture event held from June next year by The Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery, The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Added to this, The Hepworth Wakefield will also be unveiling its Hepworth Riverside Gallery Garden, with access to the former Victorian mill buildings next door.

Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “West Yorkshire stood out for many reasons in 2019, but the arts scene really sparked our attention.

“The Yorkshire Sculpture International triennial next summer — hosted by the Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery, the Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park — brings new work by international artists alongside existing world-class collections.”

Starting on June 22 next year, the Yorkshire Sculpture International will include work from artists around the world and pieces drawn from the region’s own collections.

It will involve major new outdoor sculpture commissions in unexpected places across Leeds and Wakefield, ending on September 29.

The Calder Valley was also outlined for its “burgeoning hub for restaurants and independent shops”.