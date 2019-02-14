Diversions for Horbury buses as resurfacing works carried out

Buses travelling through Horbury will be diverted today as resurfacing work is carried out in the town centre.

Diversions are in place today (Thursday) while resurfacing work is carried out on Wakefield Road and New Road, the B6128.

Five services - the 128, 128A, 130, 231 and 232 - will be diverted until at least 2.30pm.

Services will divert via Northfield Lane and Cluntergate before rejoining the High Street after the roadworks.

The diversions are expected to apply from 8.30am to 2.30pm each day until Saturday, February 16.