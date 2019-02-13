Donate a coat to Wynsors Wakefield to help the homeless and raise £10K

Wakefield's Wynsors World of Shoes is taking part in a company-wide coat donation drive which will see every one of its 45 stores collecting donations in a bid to raise £10,000 which will help combat homelessness.

Wynsors Wakefield will be encouraging all customers to raid their wardrobes and donate any coats or clothing items that are no longer wanted but in good condition, and for each donation made, Wynsors will offer a 10%* discount on any purchase that customer makes during their visit.

Shelter, the housing and homelessness charity, will be receiving all donations that have been collected in store over the coming weeks, with the aim of raising money from the items donated to make a difference on their doorstep.

Across England and Scotland, 4,750 people are forced to sleep rough every night, making the work Shelter does more important than ever before. They defend the right to a safe home for all and strive to make waves in society to see positive change trickle down to a community level as well as to individuals.

David Cryer, director of retail at Shelter, said: “Our Shelter charity shops help us raise money to support thousands of struggling families up and down the country, so they don’t have to fight bad housing and homelessness alone.

"Donating an old, forgotten coat could help fund our face-to-face advice services or helpline and be the difference between someone keeping or losing their home. That’s why we’re so pleased to see Wynsors backing a big donation drive and encouraging their customers to have a clear out, all in the name of charity.”

For more information on the impact Shelter is having in the local area, click here.

*10% discount cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or discounts in store. Valid for one transaction on the day of donation only. Final date for donations is Sunday 10 March 2019.