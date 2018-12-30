Dramatic footage shows pilot battle strong crosswinds at Yorkshire airport

Amazing video footage has emerged that shows the harsh realities pilots face when trying to land their aircraft in high winds.

The astonishing video, which was captured at Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday, December 29, shows a small aircraft coming into land on the runway while strong crosswinds blew through the airport.

The Beechjet 400, G-FXDM of FlexJet aircraft can be seen rocking from side to side during its descent towards ground level, before landing on the tarmac at an angle.

The footage was caught on camera by Youtube channel Aviation Up Close, who wrote: "Throughout the day there was a stiff Westerly wind reaching maximum gusts of 45 Knots, making for a host of interesting landings (no go arounds sadly).

"This Beechjet 400, G-FXDM of FlexJet was the standout, making an approach with winds of 270 degrees at 30 Gusting 42, the aircraft was thrown violently left to right and forced upwards and dropped downwards on final approach, the pilots did a great job keeping the aircraft under control and eventually getting it on the ground safely."

The astonishing footage was shot at Leeds Bradford Airport. PICS: AviationUpclose

