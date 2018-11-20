Driver fled after crashing car on Wakefield estate

A driver fled on foot after crashing his car on a Wakefield housing estate.

The red Vauxhall Nova GSI was seen by an officer speeding along Parkgate Avenue, towards Park Lodge Lane, on Sunday evening at around 8.30pm.

It then seen to lose control, mount a kerb and smash into a road sign. The driver then made off in the vehicle before dumping it and running off on foot.

The police were unable to catch the motorist and are now appealing for information.Anyone with details on the driver should contact the police on 101.