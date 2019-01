A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Castleford this morning.

Police were called at 10.45 this morning to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

A black BMW and black Yamaha motorbike were involved in the collision, on Front Street, Castleford.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the driver of the BMW had been taken to hospital, but was not believed to be seriously injured.