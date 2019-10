A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up backwards on a embankment at the side of the M1.

Police were called out at around 9.30pm last night, Tuesday, October 22, to the stretch of motorway near to Woolley Edge services.

The Vauxhall driver had lost control and the vehicle spun round before coming to rest.

A police spokesman said: "Luckily there were no injuries and just the one car was involved."