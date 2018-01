A HGV suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash yesterday that closed the M1 for more than five hours.

The motorist was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the smash which left the lorry overturned between J46 and J45.

The southbound carriageway was blocked by the accident and the northbound lanes were also shut to allow the helicopter to land, and to allow debris to be cleared.

It happened at around 3pm.