Drivers facing delays on M621 and M62 due to roadworks

THE Leeds-bound carriageway of the M621 from junction three at Holbeck to junction seven at Stourton is being fully closed every night this week for roadworks.

Highways England said the closures are taking place on the anticlockwise M621 between 8pm and 6am up to and including Friday (Feb 9) into Saturday morning.

The westbound entry slip road for the M62 at junction 27 for Gildersome will be closed overnight on Thursday (Feb 8) for technology works.

The closures will take place between 8pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

Highways England said the westbound carriageway of the M62 from junction 33 for Ferrybridge to junction 34 for Whitley will be in narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction until March for carriageway improvement work.

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights between 8pm and 6am up to and including Friday February 9 for carriageway repairs.