Drug dealing and drinking fears as neighbours say ‘no’ to HMO plans for Castleford

Neighbours of a property that could be turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) have criticised the plans, claiming it could attract drug dealing and drinking.

The blueprints outline details of how 3 Leake Street in Castleford could be converted into a seven-bedroom house.

Spread across three floors, the plans for the end terrace home show a shared kitchen/lounge area with ensuite facilities for each bedroom.

But the planning application submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department has seen an angry backlash from those living on and around Leake Street.

More than 30 letters of objections have been posted to the council, expressing fears over a lack of parking.

However, many see HMOs as a magnet for anti-social transient tenants, who often taking up short-term or ad hoc leases.

One resident wrote: “The residents of Leake Street know from bitter experience that where higher density occupation has been allowed, it has attracted a demographic which is totally unlike the rest of the street.

“Party nights, shouting, drinking on the street and drug dealing, have all been seen and reported by the residents - although little or no action has been taken.

“The residents of Leake Street do not wish to see even more disturbance and crime on our street.

The properties in Leake Street are traditional family houses, never designed to become HMOs.”

A decision on the plans will be made by the planning committee at a later date.