Drugs seized as Wakefield police launch Christmas patrols

Police have launched extra patrols and warned revellers to behave on the Christmas nights out.

They appealed for people out for festive drinks, including on “mad Friday”, December 22, to help keep Wakefield city centre a peaceful place.

Insp Helen Brear, of Wakefield Central neighbourhood police team (NPT), said: “I want to advise revellers that excess drink is no excuse of poor behaviour.

“Those who get involved in causing disorder will find themselves in a cell and facing a lot more than a hangover to deal with the next morning.”

West Yorkshire Police said they began the extra patrols last weekend, when 20 small bags of drugs were seized during stop-and-searches.

Alcohol was also taken off people breaching zones covered by public space protection orders and officers intervened in incidents of rowdy behaviour.

Insp Brear said: “The Christmas period typically sees an upsurge in the number of people using and enjoying Wakefield’s nightlife and we will be putting extra resources in place to reflect the increased number of people using our bars, pubs and restaurants.

People are also being advised to keep themselves safe by not leaving drinks unattended on busy nights out and only using officially-licensed taxis to get home.

Insp Brear added: “Never leave drinks unattended and make sure you use a licensed taxi from a marked rank to get yourself home, or book one in advance from a firm you know.”