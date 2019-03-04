Dumped 4x4 contained evidence of illegal hunting, police say

Police are hoping to trace the owners of a vehicle that was abandoned in deep mud

A PCSO was dispatched to the 4x4 that had been dumped on King Royd lane near Ackworth.

The red Land Rover had been reported by a concerned member of the public who suspected the vehicle had been used for hunting on the nearby land without the authority/permission of the land owner.

The vehicle was found to be stuck and was subsequently seized by the attending officers.

The vehicle contained drugs paraphernalia and signs that it may of been used in illegal hunting activities.

If anyone can provide any further information in relation to this vehicle contact police on 101 and quote 13190106161 or alternatively drop the police an email on southeast.npt@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting the same.