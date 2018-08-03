E-cig recalled over potential fire risk

An E-cigarette is being recalled over the fear that the battery could short circuit, posing a fire risk

Owners of the Vype eTank Pro E-Cigarette, which are sold at Sainsbury’s and Argos, are being urged to check the product code to see if it’s been affected.

The following product codes are:

IUK1UG19MBC

IUK1UG19ABC

I6J19MAECetp1

I6J19AAECetp1

I6J19NAECetp1

I6J20MAECetp1

I6J20AAECetp1

I6K09MAECetp1

I6K09AAECetp1

I6K09NAECetp1

I6K10MAECetp1

I6K10AAECetp1

I6K10NAECetp1

I6K11MAECetp1

I6K11AAECetp1

I6K11NAECetp1

I6K12MAECetp1

I6L09MAECetp1

I6L09AAECetp1

I6L14MAECetp1

I6L14AAECetp1

I6L14NAECetp1

I7A04MAECetp1

I7A04AAECetp1

I7A04NAECetp1

I7A05MAECetp1

I7A05AAECetp1

I7A05NAECetp1

I7A07MAECetp1

I7A07AAECetp1

I7A07NAECetp1

I7A08MAECetp1

What to do:

If you are in possession of a Vype eTank Pro and/or a stand alone battery for the Vype eTank Pro, please make sure you check the product code.

To check the product code, unscrew the battery’s clearomiser to find the number at the top of the battery.

Devices purchased from Sainsbury’s have the code on the back of the Vype eTank Pro kits.

If you have an affected product, stop using it and return it. You will be offered either a replacement device or a full refund.

You can contact Vype by email at etankpro@govype.com.

Alternatively, you can contact them by phone at 0800 520 0150.

For more information about how to check the product code on your device, please go to www.govype.com/uk/batchcode

Electrical Safety First strongly recommends that anyone who discovers they have an electrical item that has been recalled should stop using it until it has been checked by the manufacturer.