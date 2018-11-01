Booming construction company’s new partnership with Wakefield college

Students at Wakefield College were given insight in to ongoing construction work that is set to transform Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Caddick Construction partnered with the college’s Castleford Skills Xchange Campus, and delivered a presentation and tour for 30 students at the stadium, allowing them to grasp the challenges of the £40m redevelopment project.

Current work is focused on the new south stand, and replacing the joint rugby and cricket stand.

This major project undertaken by the Knottingley based family firm, runs alongside £50m worth of new contracts secured by them recently across Yorkshire and the North.

Following the stadium visit, Kevin France, construction lecturer at Wakefield College said: “My students and I were impressed with the organisation and management that Caddick Construction applied in keeping the quality and housekeeping top notch.”

Steve Pitts, project manager, said: “Working with the next generation of construction is an exciting opportunity. It was great to be able to give them insight into the day to day functions of a live site.”

The college partnership continues Caddick’s efforts to support future construction workers. Caddick Construction and Caddick Civil Engineering operate within Caddick Group PLC, that employs almost 500 people, with a turnover exceeding £150 million.

Caddick’s largest new scheme is an automotive retail centre at TraffordCity in Manchester.

The company is busy with industrial work too, including a new development in Leeds on behalf of Towngate, to create over 115,000 square feet of industrial and commercial space.