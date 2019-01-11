Fairburn’s positive pupils’ enthusiasm is recognised

Positive-thinking pupils at Fairburn View Primary School have been issued with an Outstandingly Happy award for their cheery attitudes.

The school earned the title after pupils completed a the Art of Being Brilliant course, which encourages positivity and motivation among staff and students.

Happy pupils from Fairburn View Primary School.

Tony Seymour, from the Art of Being Brilliant, said: “It was a joy to work with children who take it seriously, even though it was a fun project.

"They responded well and they really believed in what they were doing."