Fairburn’s positive pupils’ enthusiasm is recognised

Positive-thinking pupils at Fairburn View Primary School have been issued with an Outstandingly Happy award for their cheery attitudes.
The school earned the title after pupils completed a the Art of Being Brilliant course, which encourages positivity and motivation among staff and students.
Tony Seymour, from the Art of Being Brilliant, said: “It was a joy to work with children who take it seriously, even though it was a fun project.
"They responded well and they really believed in what they were doing."