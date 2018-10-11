Plans for new CAPA college go on show

People have the chance to see the blueprints for the proposed new CAPA College today (Friday).

The performing arts college is looking to move from its Thornes Road site to Mulberry Way, opposite Westgate train station.

Wakefield’s CAPA College, formerly known as the Cathedral Academy for Performing Arts, cancelled last year’s intake after its plans to expand into Leeds fell through.

Redundancy notices were even issued to staff.

But a new set of students aged 16 to 19 have since been accepted into the Thornes Road site, starting last month, and the college has new plans to move to new purpose-built premises on Mulberry Way in Wakefield city centre.

A spokesman for the college said they were hoping for CAPA to become a flagship for performing arts education in the north.

He added: “CAPA College is preparing to expand its offering with a new state-of-the-art, purpose-built home in the heart of Wakefield.

“The proposed new college on Mulberry Way, opposite Wakefield Westgate, is proposed to open in September 2020. As the gateway to Wakefield, CAPA College will offer more opportunities, more facilities and more support to talented and creative young people from across the north of England.”

Students receive training in singing, dancing, acting, costume and set and lighting design, alongside academic study.

Over a two-year period of full-time study, students will obtain the equivalent of four A-levels.

The blueprints will go on display at Wakefield One on Burton Street today (Friday) from 10am to 5pm.

They will then be submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department to seek planning permission.