Listed are 33 primary schools in the Wakefield Council area organised by the ‘percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard’, from the best performing to the worst. All data taken from the Department for Education website on December 17.

1. Jerry Clay Academy Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 90. Progress in reading: Well above average. Progress in writing: Well above average. Progress in maths: Well above average.

2. Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 90. Progress in reading: Average. Progress in writing: Well above average. Progress in maths: Above average.

3. Stanley Grove Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 88. Progress in reading: Above average. Progress in writing: Average. Progress in maths: Average.

4. Alverthorpe St Pauls C of E (VA) School 3-11 yrs Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 82. Progress in reading: Above average. Progress in writing: Average. Progress in maths: Above average.

