School told it must improve after failing to impress Ofsted inspectors

A school has been told it must improve by Ofsted for the fourth consecutive time.

South Elmsall Carlton Junior and Infants has failed to impress the education inspectors during a recent review of the school.

It means the school has been given a ‘requires improvement’ mark in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Wendy Evans, chair of governors of the Carlton Road school, said: “The findings of the Ofsted report are disappointing and we recognise that improvements are needed to address the issues that have been highlighted.

“The Ofsted report praises our early years provision and found pupil behaviour was good.

“It recognised that since the last inspection the assessment of pupil’s work has been revised and strengthened, that children are proud of their school and have a good attitude towards learning.

“The report also highlights that attendance has improved, there’s a good range of extra curriculum activities and safeguarding arrangements are effective.

“We appreciate further improvements are needed and will redouble our efforts, as we remain committed to providing the best learning environment and the high standard of education that all pupils deserve.”

The report by Ofsted said school leaders have an ‘overgenerous’ view of the quality of teaching.

They also said pupils’ work is not well matched to their abilities and that teachers are not making sure the children fully grasp the work.

The report reads: “While many new approaches to teaching have been introduced, leaders do not check that they are bringing about the improvements needed so that pupils make good progress.”