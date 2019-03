World Book Day has been a big success for our city's schools again this year and it's all thanks to you - and your children's - fabulous creations. Here's a few more photos that you have shared with us. You can see even more by clicking here

1. Dimplewell School Photo of the World Book Day winners with Coun Keith. other Buy a Photo

2. Cheeky smiles Kirsty Michelle Hargreaves sent this picture in of her children ready for World Book Day. other Buy a Photo

3. Oompa Loompa Tracy Winter's little one looks happy to be an Oompa Loompa for the day. other Buy a Photo

4. Dennis and Henry Leanne Griffiths sent in these photos of Dennis the Menace and Horrid Henry. other Buy a Photo

View more